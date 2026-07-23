Norway To File FIFA Ethics Complaint Over Trump Role In Balogun World Cup Ban Reversal

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) is preparing a formal ethics complaint to FIFA over Donald Trump’s role in the reversal of Folarin Balogun’s suspension during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

NFF president Lise Klaveness said football’s governing body must admit it made a serious mistake after overturning Balogun’s automatic one-match ban.

Balogun was shown a red card in the United States’ last-32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, a dismissal that should have ruled him out of the following match against Belgium.

FIFA, however, suspended the ban for 12 months after United States President Donald Trump personally called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request a review.

Klaveness warned that allowing political influence to affect sporting decisions threatens the integrity of football and could create a dangerous precedent.

“When you bend a rule like this, you’re on a slippery slope that will put the whole game at risk,” Klaveness told The Times. “It is a worry for the game when you compromise fundamental rules of the game.

“First of all, it should not have happened. It is very important now to have honest communication around it. We all know that this verdict was influenced from external forces and did not have the proper process.

“If you start to adapt in such a way towards state leaders and state politics, you will move your behaviour and the organisation’s behaviour, and also the red line of what states’ leaders should interfere with. And that happened.

“To try to sweep this under the carpet now will not fly. Too many felt this… coaches, players, fans… that this was too close to the game.”

The Norwegian federation is expected to pursue the matter through FIFA’s ethics channels, arguing that outside political intervention undermines confidence in the game’s disciplinary process.

Meanwhile, human rights organisation FairSquare has also submitted complaints to the International Olympic Committee, alleging that Infantino breached political neutrality rules through his dealings with Trump.