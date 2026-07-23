Tinubu Unfazed By Your Theatrics, You Should Be In Jail – Presidency Fires Atiku

The Presidency on Thursday launched a fresh attack on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his reported engagement of American lobbyists to petition United States President Donald Trump and the US State Department over a 1993 civil forfeiture case linked to President Bola Tinubu.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, accused Atiku of attempting to internationalise Nigeria’s domestic political disputes and questioned what he described as the former vice president’s desperation to become President.

The Presidency claimed Atiku spent $1.2m on American lobbyists as part of the effort.

Onanuga said Atiku’s repeated attempts to become President had, in the Presidency’s view, affected the statesmanship expected of a former vice president.

He said, “Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s relentless desire to become President of Nigeria has regrettably closed his eyes to the virtues of statesmanship, decorum, and propriety expected of an elder statesman.”

The presidential aide argued that it was inappropriate for Atiku to take complaints against the Nigerian President to foreign political leaders.

“It is baffling and disappointing that someone who has sought the presidency for over three decades now resorts to reporting the President of Nigeria to US President Donald Trump and members of the US Congress,” the statement read.

According to Onanuga, Atiku’s lobbying team submitted petitions concerning the 1993 civil forfeiture case, which he described as a matter that had been settled decades ago without a criminal conviction against Tinubu.

“This issue was resolved over 30 years ago in the United States and has been thoroughly litigated, explained, and rendered moot by the electoral mandates conferred on President Bola Tinubu by the people of Lagos and Nigeria at large,” he said.

The Presidency further argued that Nigeria’s sovereignty should prevent domestic political disagreements from being taken to foreign governments.

Onanuga said, “It is important to remind Atiku and his associates that Nigeria is a sovereign nation, not a satellite of any foreign power.”

He added that while lobbying was recognised in American politics, using paid foreign agents to push political allegations against a sitting Nigerian President amounted, in the Presidency’s view, to an attempt to externalise local politics.

“Nigerians resolved this matter at the ballot in February 2023 and in the Supreme Court. That verdict stands, and Atiku’s latest fishing expedition would amount to nought,” he added.

The Presidency also revived controversies surrounding Atiku’s past dealings in the United States, referring to the William Jefferson bribery scandal and a 2010 US Senate investigation.

Onanuga said Atiku and his former wife, Jennifer Douglas, featured in a US Senate report titled, “Keeping Foreign Corruption Out of the United States: Four Case Histories.”

The Presidency alleged that the report documented the movement of questionable funds into the United States through offshore companies.

It further challenged Atiku to clarify his own legal position in the US before pursuing allegations against Tinubu.

Onanuga also criticised Atiku’s role in the privatisation programme carried out during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He alleged that national assets were sold below value and that the programme led to job losses and unpaid entitlements.

“A man with such a dismal record as a public servant certainly has no business asking for our votes. Indeed, if Atiku Abubakar were a Chinese, he would be rotting away in jail for his crimes against the Nigerian people,” the Presidency said.

The statement also accused Atiku of failing to present policy alternatives to the Tinubu administration.

“Rather than present policy alternatives to address the country’s challenges, the former Vice President has chosen the path of media theatrics and lobbying in Washington,” Onanuga said.

The Presidency maintained that Tinubu was not distracted by the political attacks and remained focused on his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Onanuga said the President remained committed to economic stabilisation, attracting investment, improving security and strengthening Nigeria’s international standing.

“President Tinubu is unfazed by Atiku’s theatrics as he remains focused on his Renewed Hope Agenda, stabilising the economy, attracting investments, securing the nation, and restoring Nigeria’s standing in the world,” the statement added.