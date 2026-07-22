Tinubu’s Heroine Trafficking Files Now Before Trump – Atiku’s Aide

An aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has disclosed that the United States President is now aware of court documents relating to President Bola Tinubu’s alleged past legal records in the US.

Naija News earlier reported that a Washington-based lobbying company, Von Batten-Montague-York L.C., had disclosed that it has begun circulating United States Department of Justice records relating to a decades-old civil forfeiture case involving President Bola Tinubu to officials of the Donald Trump administration and members of Congress.

The firm said the documents were being provided to administration officials, lawmakers and senior congressional aides as part of efforts to draw attention to allegations contained in filings made by US authorities during an investigation in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Speaking via his 𝕏 account on Wednesday, Ibe alleged that Tinubu’s 60-page US Department of Justice files on alleged heroin trafficking and the forfeiture of $460,000 had been brought to Trump’s attention through a US lobbying firm, Batten Von.

According to Ibe, Nigerians deserve to know the full details of the matter.

He wrote, “Finally, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s @officialABAT 60-page DOJ files on heroine trafficking and forfeiture of $460,000 has been brought to the attention of @realDonaldTrump courtesy of a US lobbyist firm, @batten_von.

“Manuel Noriega on my mind. Nigerians deserve to know the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The best is being saved for last.”

Ibe did not provide evidence to support his claim that Trump had been briefed on the documents or state the nature of any action allegedly taken by the US president regarding the matter.