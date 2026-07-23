Arsenal Complete Long-Term Signing Of Christos Tzolis

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Greece international Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge on a long-term contract, with the forward becoming the club’s latest addition ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old arrives after two prolific campaigns in Belgium, where he scored 43 goals and provided 45 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge.

Tzolis began his senior career at PAOK Thessaloniki after progressing through the club’s academy. He helped the Greek side win the Greek Cup in 2021, scoring five goals in four matches during the competition.

He moved to Norwich City later that year and announced himself with two goals and two assists on his debut in a 6-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth. Loan spells at FC Twente and Fortuna Dusseldorf followed before his switch to Club Brugge in July 2024.

At Brugge, Tzolis established himself as one of the Belgian league’s standout performers. He played a key role in the club’s Belgian Cup triumph in 2025 and helped them win the Belgian Pro League title in the 2025/26 season. He was also named Belgian Pro League Player of the Season in successive campaigns.

The winger has earned 34 senior caps for Greece since making his international debut in October 2020.

Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta welcomed the signing, saying: “We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Christos Tzolis.

“Christos is an extremely versatile attacking player who naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the front line. He’s an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability.

“Christos has produced outstanding numbers in terms of goals and assists over the last three seasons, and he’s a player who will raise the technical level of our squad, while bringing positive energy, enthusiasm, and a strong mentality to our team.

“We’re confident Christos will make a significant contribution to our club, and we hope our supporters will enjoy watching him play in an Arsenal shirt.

“We look forward to sharing this exciting new chapter together.”

Tzolis will wear the No. 17 shirt and has already linked up with his new teammates at the Sobha Realty Training Centre for pre-season.

Arsenal said the transfer remains subject to the completion of the required regulatory processes.