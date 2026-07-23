‘Woman’s Financial Status Doesn’t Matter To Me’ – Singer Ruger

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has said a woman’s financial stability does not matter to him because he is already rich.

Naija News reports that Ruger, speaking during a recent livestream with streamer Shank, said he has dated ladies who were not only unemployed but lazy.

Speaking on his ideal woman, Ruger said the person must be “someone who is funny.”

He said, “A woman’s financial status doesn’t matter to me. I am rich. I have dated girls who didn’t make money before. They just sleep and wake up.”

Ruger added he is looking forward to settling down soon.

He said, “I keep ordering takeouts because there is no one at home to cook for me. That’s one of the reasons I want to settle down.”

Meanwhile, Ruger recently expressed pain about missing an opportunity to feature in one of Nollywood actress cum producer, Funke Akindele’s blockbusters a few years ago.

Ruger recalled the missed opportunity during an interview with Nigerian media personality, VJ Adams.

According to Ruger, Funke often vibes to his songs, and he had wanted to message her on social media to appreciate her, but found out that she had previously messaged him asking if he was interested in featuring in one of her movies, but he did not see the message until it was too late.

The singer said he was so sad after seeing the message, stressing that it still hurts him.