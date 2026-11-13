I’m Now Charging Money To Reply Messages – Bovi

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma has announced that he will start charging people who want him to respond to their messages.

Naija News reports that the comedian made this known in a post shared on his Instagram story.

According to Bovi, anyone who expects a response from him should be prepared to pay for the service.

The actor warned those who might not receive replies to settle the required payment if they want his attention.

The comedian wrote, “Now charging money to reply messages. So if you don’t get a reply, pay up!”

In other news, Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma has shared his experience raising his son, revealing that the boy broke three television sets at different times because of his behaviour.

Naija News reports that Bovi said he does not support beating children as a form of discipline.

The actor stressed that parents should allow children to grow and learn while guiding them appropriately.

The comedian explained that his son would sometimes break things when angry or simply for fun, including televisions in the family home.

According to him, he was able to replace the damaged televisions because he could afford to do so.

He said the situation might have been different if he did not have the financial capacity.