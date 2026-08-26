They Didn’t Know I Was Dying Inside – Bovi Recalls Hosting Event Weeks After His Mother’s Death

Popular Nigerian comedian Bovi has opened up on performing at events while dealing with painful family situations.

Naija News reports that the comedian recalled how he worked through his mother’s kidnap in 2012 and later returned to the stage weeks after her death in 2016.

Bovi shared the experience on the Nancy Isime Show while answering a question about whether he had ever performed when his heart was breaking.

He recalled that his mother was kidnapped in 2012 while he was in Ilashe, Lagos, attending an event.

According to him, he received the news while the kidnap incident was taking place in Delta State.

“So in 2012, my mom was kidnapped, I was called, but I was in Ilashe doing an event,” Bovi recalled.

He said he immediately made several calls but still had to return to the event and continue working despite being deeply worried about his mother.

“I made a few calls. ‘MC, we need you now.’ Ran back, continued working, doing the event,” he said.

Bovi explained that although he was physically present at the event and continued entertaining the guests, his thoughts were elsewhere.

“I was just going through the motions, and people were laughing, but my soul wasn’t there. My mind wasn’t there,” he said.

His mother was eventually rescued hours later.

Bovi also recalled the difficult period following his mother’s death in January 2016.

He said he was booked to host the 60th birthday celebration of businessman and politician Ben Bruce the following month, leaving him conflicted about whether to accept the job.

“When she passed in 2016, she passed in January, and in February, Ben Bruce was having his 60th birthday, and they wanted me to host. So I was conflicted. Do I do this?” he recalled.

The comedian said he questioned whether working so soon after his mother’s death would make him appear insensitive.

“Am I insensitive for working when the person who gave birth to me is no more?” he asked himself.

Despite his doubts, Bovi went ahead with the event. He said he performed his duties while privately struggling with grief, with the audience unaware of what he was experiencing emotionally.

“I would get on stage, do my part, do my bit. I was hosting, and people were laughing, and they didn’t even know I was dying inside,” he said.