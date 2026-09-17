He Broke Three Televisions When He Was Angry – Bovi Opens Up On Son’s Behaviour, Parenting Style

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma has shared his experience raising his son, revealing that the boy broke three television sets at different times because of his behaviour.

Naija News reports that Bovi said he does not support beating children as a form of discipline.

The actor stressed that parents should allow children to grow and learn while guiding them appropriately.

The comedian explained that his son would sometimes break things when angry or simply for fun, including televisions in the family home.

According to him, he was able to replace the damaged televisions because he could afford to do so.

He said the situation might have been different if he did not have the financial capacity.

He explained: “I don’t advocate for beating children. You should let children be. My son dey break television for the fun of it. If he’s &ngry, he will throw stuff and break.

“He got to the age where he got to, and I saw the remorse. At least he br0ke three TVs. Thank God for capacity. If I couldn’t afford another TV, then the approach would have been totally different.

“That’s why I tell people, most times when we h!t kids, check: are you really trying to correct them, or you’re frustrated?”.