Why I Rejected ‘Warri Boy’, Gateman Roles – Bovi

Nigerian comedian and actor Bovi Ugboma has opened up about the reason he has turned down some movie roles offered to him after his appearance in Extended Family.

He explained that he started receiving offers to play characters similar to the one he portrayed in the movie, including a “Warri boy,” a gateman, and other passive roles.

Naija News reports that Bovi spoke during a CreativiTea Podcast.

He, however, stated that he turned down the role because accepting them would mean being associated with one particular character type.

Bovi recalled that the offers continued to come even after he had already played similar characters, prompting him to become more selective about the roles he accepted.

The comedian said he decided to turn down some of the offers because he believed he could take on other kinds of roles.

“I knew there was more to me,” Bovi said.

He also recalled how his comedy background influenced the type of movie roles he was initially offered, with some filmmakers appearing to draw from the characters audiences already knew him for.

Bovi said he was therefore unwilling to accept roles solely because they were available, particularly when they required him to repeat a character he had already played.