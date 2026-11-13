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This Was Never A Path I Imagined – Nigerian Actor Justin UG Joins US Military

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Justin Ugonna
Justin Ugonna

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian actor and content creator Justin Ugonna, popularly known as Justin UG, announced on Instagram that he had joined the United States military.
  • Justin UG said joining the military was never part of his original plans and described the past few weeks as mentally and physically demanding.
  • Justin UG said the experience taught him the importance of mental strength, adding that he felt proud of himself for seeing it through.

Nigerian content creator and actor Justin Ugonna popularly known as Justin UG has joined the United States military.

Naija News reports that the entertainer announced the development in a post shared on his Instagram page.

Justin UG explained that joining the military was never part of his original plans, adding that he would not have believed anyone who told him a few years ago that he would eventually wear the military uniform.

He disclosed that the past few weeks had been mentally and physically demanding, but the experience had taught him the importance of mental strength and the ability to push beyond personal limits.

He wrote: “You never really know where certain decisions will take you or how much they can change the course of your life.

“If you had told me a few years ago that I’d one day be wearing this uniform, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. This was never a path I imagined for myself, but here we are.

“The past few weeks have been some of the most mentally and physically challenging weeks of my life. But if there’s one thing this experience has taught me, it’s just how powerful the mind really is. We’re capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for and I’m incredibly proud of myself for seeing this through and grateful for everything this experience has taught me.

“Would I want to do it all over again? Absolutely not 🙏😂. But I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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