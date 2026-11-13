Drop Your Pride And Grow Up – Don Jazzy Sends Message To Musicians Rejecting Collaborations

Nigerian music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has called on Nigerian musicians to put aside their pride and work together to promote the growth of the music industry.

The Mavin Records founder expressed concern over the decline in collaborations among Nigerian artists.

Naija News reports that the record label boss described the development as unhealthy for the entertainment industry.

Don Jazzy made his position known during an appearance on an episode of the On The Grind podcast.

He explained that no musician could achieve everything alone, adding that working with other artists creates room for learning, creativity and better opportunities.

The music executive urged Nigerian singers to overcome their egos and understand that being talented does not mean they should avoid working with others.

He said: “Most of Nigerian artists need to drop their pride, grow up and understand that no man is an island. A tree cannot make a forest.

“If you are so talented and versatile and can write, produce and sing, kudos to you. But still, you need to collaborate. I am a fan of collaboration. I came into this business collaborating with people and I am forever going to keep collaborating. I understand the importance of collaboration.”