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Drop Your Pride And Grow Up – Don Jazzy Sends Message To Musicians Rejecting Collaborations

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

Key Takeaways

  • Don Jazzy urged Nigerian musicians to put aside their pride and collaborate, saying no artist can achieve everything alone.
  • Speaking on the On The Grind podcast, Don Jazzy expressed concern about declining collaborations among Nigerian artists, describing the trend as unhealthy for the industry.
  • The Mavin Records founder said he would continue collaborating with other artists, arguing that working together creates opportunities for learning and creativity.

Nigerian music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has called on Nigerian musicians to put aside their pride and work together to promote the growth of the music industry.

The Mavin Records founder expressed concern over the decline in collaborations among Nigerian artists.

Naija News reports that the record label boss described the development as unhealthy for the entertainment industry.

Don Jazzy made his position known during an appearance on an episode of the On The Grind podcast.

He explained that no musician could achieve everything alone, adding that working with other artists creates room for learning, creativity and better opportunities.

The music executive urged Nigerian singers to overcome their egos and understand that being talented does not mean they should avoid working with others.

He said: “Most of Nigerian artists need to drop their pride, grow up and understand that no man is an island. A tree cannot make a forest.

“If you are so talented and versatile and can write, produce and sing, kudos to you. But still, you need to collaborate. I am a fan of collaboration. I came into this business collaborating with people and I am forever going to keep collaborating. I understand the importance of collaboration.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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