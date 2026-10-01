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Don Jazzy Reacts To Reports Of Welcoming Baby With Ayra Starr Mum

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr Mum
Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr Mum

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian music executive, Don Jazzy, cautioned an X user after a post claimed he and Ayra Starr’s mother were preparing to welcome a baby together.
  • The claim came from an X user identified as AJ, who shared photos and a video of Don Jazzy with Ayra Starr’s mother.
  • Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, said on the One 54 Podcast that he took legal action over a false post claiming his family lost daughter, Adejare Kosoko.

Nigerian music executive and producer, Don Jazzy, has reacted to a social media claim alleging that he is expecting a child with the mother of singer Ayra Starr.

The claim was made by an 𝕏 user identified as AJ, who shared a photo and video showing Don Jazzy with Ayra Starr’s mother.

The user attached a caption claiming that the pair were celebrating because they were preparing to welcome a baby together.

Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr’s mum happily celebrate as they prepare to welcome their unborn baby,” the post reads.

Don Jazzy responded to the post by cautioning the X user over the claim.

He wrote: “Let me first tag and beg your family members to talk sense to you now o.”

In other news, Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has opened up on the legal action taken against a man who spread false information claiming that his family had lost their daughter, Adejare Kosoko. 

The singer spoke about the incident during an appearance on the One 54 Podcast.

Adekunle Gold said he is prepared to deal with whatever is said about him because public attention comes with his career, but he draws the line when false claims involve his daughter.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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