Don Jazzy Reacts To Reports Of Welcoming Baby With Ayra Starr Mum

Nigerian music executive and producer, Don Jazzy, has reacted to a social media claim alleging that he is expecting a child with the mother of singer Ayra Starr.

The claim was made by an 𝕏 user identified as AJ, who shared a photo and video showing Don Jazzy with Ayra Starr’s mother.

The user attached a caption claiming that the pair were celebrating because they were preparing to welcome a baby together.

“Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr’s mum happily celebrate as they prepare to welcome their unborn baby,” the post reads.

Don Jazzy responded to the post by cautioning the X user over the claim.

He wrote: “Let me first tag and beg your family members to talk sense to you now o.”

In other news, Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has opened up on the legal action taken against a man who spread false information claiming that his family had lost their daughter, Adejare Kosoko.

The singer spoke about the incident during an appearance on the One 54 Podcast.

Adekunle Gold said he is prepared to deal with whatever is said about him because public attention comes with his career, but he draws the line when false claims involve his daughter.