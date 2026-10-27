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Not Every Artiste I Sign Will Become Global, Music Business Is Risky – Don Jazzy

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

Key Takeaways

  • Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy said signing an artiste to his label does not guarantee global success or huge financial returns.
  • During a livestream with forex trader Habby Forex, Don Jazzy compared music business risks to forex trading but described music as less volatile.
  • Don Jazzy said Mavin Records considers an artiste successful as long as the artiste improves, rather than judging success solely by global recognition.

Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has explained that signing an artiste to his record label does not automatically guarantee international success.

Naija News reports that the Mavin Records boss made this known during a recent livestream with popular forex trader Habby Forex.

According to Don Jazzy, the music business involves uncertainties, just like forex trading, although he considers the music industry less volatile than the foreign exchange market.

He explained that not every artiste signed to Mavin Records would become a global star or generate huge financial returns for the label.

He said: “The forex market is just something I do for fun. Music still takes most of my time, and my other businesses are not as volatile and risky as the forex market. But not every artist I signed will become global. Just like in trading, there is risk in the music business, too. But to us, as long as you are better today than yesterday as an artist, you are a success.”

In other news, Don Jazzy has admitted that letting former Mavin artist, Di’ja, go was one of the most difficult decisions of his career.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Crea8torium podcast, Jazzy recalled that the moment was tense, and Di’ja also noticed that he was uncomfortable with the decision to leave the record label.

According to Don Jazzy, Di’ja’s decision was emotional because he sees every one of his artists as his child.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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