I Don’t Feel Safe Where I Live – BBNaija’s Mercedes Begs Don Jazzy For House

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ijeoma Emi, popularly known as Mercedes, has appealed to Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy to help her secure a house of her own.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made the appeal in a social media post on Sunday.

Mercedes explained that although many people might assume that her appearance on the show had automatically improved her life, she was still trying to find her feet and establish herself.

The former housemate said she desperately wanted to move into her own apartment because she did not always feel safe or comfortable in her current living environment.

She wrote: “@DONJAZZY Sir, I honestly don’t even know how to put this into words, but I’m going to try. ❤️🥺 Since leaving the Big Brother house, I’ve been struggling to find my feet again. People may see the exposure and assume I’m living my dream, but behind the scenes, I’m trying so hard to rebuild my life. I don’t even see myself as a celebrity. I’m just a young woman trying to find her place in the world.

“Sir, I desperately want to move into a place of my own. I don’t always feel safe or comfortable where I currently live, and having my own space would mean so much more to me than just independence. It would give me peace of mind, room to grow, and the freedom to finally focus on building my career. ❤️

“I’m a content creator and pole dancer, and dance is one of the things that makes me feel most like myself. But I currently practise outdoors on our balcony because our ceiling isn’t suitable for mounting my pole indoors. The sun, rain and weather conditions constantly interrupt my training. Having a place of my own where I could safely install my pole, practise consistently, create content and develop my craft would mean the world to me.

“Sir, I’m not asking for a luxury lifestyle. I’m asking for a chance to stand on my own feet, feel safe, and reconnect with the woman I know I can become. If you could help me secure a place of my own and get this new chapter started, it would mean more to me than I can explain. I know you must receive countless requests, but I hope you can hear the sincerity in mine. Thank you for even taking the time to read this, sir. ❤️🙏🏽.”