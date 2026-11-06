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Crayon Announces End Of Friendship With Rema, Accuses Mavin Records Of ‘Killing’ Him

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By Justina Otio
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Crayon
Crayon

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer Crayon announced on X that he and his longtime friend Rema are no longer friends, saying he had endured enough hurt.
  • Crayon accused Mavin Records of destroying his loving and playful personality and alleged that he had to compromise himself before achieving fame.
  • Crayon asked Rema to tell his fans to stop attacking him and hinted that he could reveal more about alleged actions by Rema and Tega.

Nigerian singer Crayon has announced that he has parted ways with his longtime friend Rema.

Naija News reports that the singer disclosed this in a series of posts he shared on 𝕏.

He accused Mavin Records of killing his loving and playful personality and expressed frustration over his experience with the label and people he claimed had repeatedly hurt him.

What really happened to the old Crayon! Mavin killed him!!! They killed the loving and playful Crayon!” he wrote.

The singer said he joined Mavin as an innocent young man from Ojo, with the hope of becoming one of the greatest artistes, but alleged that he was made to compromise himself before achieving fame.

“Na idiot wey make I sell my before I blow!” he added.

Crayon also announced the end of his friendship with Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, saying he had endured enough hurt and had decided to leave the matter to God.

“Me and Rema are no longer friends! Una don too hurt me! Una dey hurt me to the last minute! I don leave am for God!!!!! I no go talk again!” he posted.

He further called on Rema to speak to his fans to stop attacking him, while hinting that he could reveal more about what he alleged Rema and Tega did to him.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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