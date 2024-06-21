How I Almost Lost My Life – Nigerian Singer, Crayon Reveals

Nigerian singer, Charles Chibuezechukwu, popularly known as Crayon, has recounted how his struggle with public acceptance affected his health.

Naija News reports that the Mavin artiste made this known during an interview on the ‘Drip Check,’ podcast.

The singer described 2020 as his ‘darkest year’ in the music industry, stating that he battled depression despite releasing songs back-to-back.

Crayon said he had a breakdown in 2022 and almost lost his life.

He said, “2020 was one of my darkest years in the game. I dropped about seven songs and no one gained traction. I remember when I dropped ‘Gbona,’ it was about to take off then COVID-19 struck and everything shut down. And ‘Gbona’ was a club banger. I dropped the video, but it still didn’t pick up. I was dropping songs biweekly.

“I had a breakdown in early 2022. People don’t come back from that sh*t, me standing right here now is a miracle. I almost lost my life.”

Meanwhile, Crayon has opened up on his family background.

The singer disclosed that his debut album ‘Trench To Triumph’ is a sonic representation of his personal experience.

He explained that the album outlines his success story from when he was living in the ghetto with his family in a one-room “face-me-I-face-you” apartment housing nine of them to getting signed to Mavin Records.

The ‘Ngozi’ crooner revealed that his mother sold fruits in a kiosk at Iyana-Iba for 19 years.

He disclosed this at a recent interview with Glitch Africa.

He, however, stated that he is presently happy with his situation, adding that life has been good to him.