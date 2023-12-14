My Mother Sold Fruits In A Kiosk For 19 Years – Crayon

Nigerian singer Charles Chibuezechukwu, popularly known as Crayon, has opened up on his family background.

The singer disclosed that his debut album ‘Trench To Triumph’ is a sonic representation of his personal experience.

He explained that the album outlines his success story from when he was living in the ghetto with his family in a one-room “face-me-I-face-you” apartment housing nine of them to getting signed to Mavin Records.

The ‘Ngozi’ crooner revealed that his mother sold fruits in a kiosk at Iyana-Iba for 19 years.

He disclosed this at a recent interview with Glitch Africa.

He, however, stated that he is presently happy with his situation adding that life has been good to him.

He said, “Trench To Triumph’ album is my story. It’s my reality. It’s my substance. It’s everything I am today. From where I came from; being born in Orile, staying in a face-me-I-face-you apartment with nine people in a room. You open your door, you see people fighting.

“My mum used to sell fruits at Iyana-Iba for 19 straight years. It [‘Trench To Triumph’] is my story. It’s my substance. It’s my reality. It’s everything to me. Now, I’m in my triumphant era. I’m happy about life. Life is going good. Everything is amazing.”