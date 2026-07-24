Nasarawa Gov Sacks Additional Eight Aides Days After Sacking Six

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has removed eight Special Advisers and appointed nine new aides in another major shake-up of his cabinet.

The development comes barely two days after the governor relieved six commissioners of their appointments, Naija News reports.

The latest changes were announced in a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, SAN.

According to the statement, the governor said the decision was part of his administration’s efforts to strengthen service delivery and improve governance across the state.

The Special Advisers relieved of their appointments are Lawal Yakubu Karshi, Danlami Lawal Moroa, Haruna Kasimu Idris, Gambo Abdullahi, Muhammadu Usman Shege, Ibrahim Shekarau Dahiru, Moses Utondo and Elsie Monday.

The latest development comes barely 48 hours after Sule removed six commissioners from his cabinet, in a move that has further fuelled speculation about a wider restructuring of his administration.

The governor, however, did not give specific reasons for the removal of the eight Special Advisers.

At the same time, Sule approved the appointment of nine new Special Advisers.

The new appointees have been assigned portfolios covering various areas of governance, with their appointments spread across different local government areas of the state.

The newly appointed aides are Barrister David Moyi Sule, Special Adviser on Humanitarian Service, representing Obi Local Government Area; Jafaru Ango, Special Adviser on Public Works, representing Karu; and Ado Dauda, Special Adviser on Social Investment, representing Kokona.

Others are Abdullahi Angibi, Special Adviser on Political Affairs, representing Lafia; Prince Nuhu Dauda Shege, Special Adviser on Rural Development, representing Toto; and Joseph Attah, Special Adviser on Information and Orientation, representing Doma.

The list also includes Dr Felix Upav Saaior, Special Adviser on Education, representing Obi; Peter Mbucho, Special Adviser on Health, representing Akwanga; and Idris Suleiman Dansauka, Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs, representing Keffi.

The state government said the date for the swearing-in of the newly appointed Special Advisers would be announced later.