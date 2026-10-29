NAFDAC Destroys Fake, Banned Products Worth ₦8 Billion In Nasarawa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake drugs, banned alcoholic drinks and other unsafe products worth about ₦8 billion seized during its operations in the North Central region.

Naija News reports that the exercise took place in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, as the agency stepped up its efforts to stop the sale and distribution of harmful products.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, who was represented by the Deputy Director in charge of the North Central Zone, Joseph Edor, said most of the destroyed items were banned alcoholic drinks sold in small containers of less than 200ml.

Adeyeye said the small sizes of the drinks made them easy to carry and affordable, increasing the risk of abuse and addiction, particularly among young people and schoolchildren.

She explained that research had shown that early exposure to alcohol could harm the brain, liver and kidneys. It could also affect learning, reduce productivity and lead to several health problems.

The NAFDAC boss said the agency banned the production, distribution and sale of alcoholic drinks in sachets and in PET or glass bottles smaller than 200ml because of the risks associated with their abuse.

She said the ban led to raids and the seizure of the products from manufacturers, shops, markets and motor parks.

Other items destroyed during Thursday’s exercise included expired, fake and unsafe food products, medicines and cosmetics seized during the agency’s routine enforcement operations.

Adeyeye said NAFDAC was established to protect public health by ensuring that food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, water and other regulated products available in Nigeria meet the required safety and quality standards.

She added that the agency carried out inspections, investigations, enforcement activities, product registration and laboratory tests to ensure that regulated products were safe for public use.

The director-general also thanked other law enforcement agencies, government bodies, associations and stakeholders for supporting NAFDAC’s operations.

She particularly praised their cooperation in sharing intelligence and providing security during raids and enforcement exercises.