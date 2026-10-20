NAFDAC Destroys ₦2.6 Billion Fake Products Seized At Onne Port

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake drugs, expired goods and other unsafe products worth ₦2.6 billion in Rivers State, Naija News reports.

The items, seized by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at Onne Port between 2025 and 2026, included medicines, chemicals, tomato paste, biscuits and other consumer goods considered unsafe for use or consumption.

The destruction was carried out at the weekend at the Rivers State Waste Management Agency dumpsite along Oyigbo Expressway, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt.

The exercise is part of a nationwide crackdown on fake, expired and substandard products valued at more than ₦5.3 billion.

Speaking during the exercise, NAFDAC Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, represented by the Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Martins Iluyomade, said the exercise was the first phase of the destruction.

Iluyomade, who is also chairman of the Federal Task Force on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, said more seized goods were expected to be removed from the port and destroyed.

He said preparations for the exercise had taken almost two weeks but expressed hope that better cooperation among the agencies involved would make future operations faster.

The NAFDAC official praised the Customs Service for intercepting the products and urged it to release other seized consignments for destruction without delay.

Iluyomade described the fight against fake products as an important part of national security, warning that unsafe food and fake or poor-quality medicines could put lives at risk.

“No single agency can tackle the menace of insecurity alone. When people cannot access safe medicines or eat good food, they are insecure,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that NAFDAC would continue to work to ensure that only safe food, medicines and other regulated products were sold in the country.

Iluyomade urged members of the public to report suspected fake products through NAFDAC’s official channels, including its state offices and contact details published on the agency’s website.

He also advised Nigerians not to rush to post suspected fake products on social media before reporting them to the agency.

According to him, such posts could alert those behind the products and give them time to hide the goods before enforcement officers arrived.

He said information from the public was important to the agency’s work and called for greater cooperation with enforcement officials.

Iluyomade warned manufacturers and traders involved in producing or selling fake products that NAFDAC would continue efforts to bring them to justice.