Major Cabinet Shake-up As Nasarawa Governor Sacks Six Commissioners

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has relieved six commissioners of their appointments as part of a cabinet reshuffle aimed at strengthening governance and introducing fresh ideas into his administration.

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Magaji, announced the development while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting held in Lafia.

The affected commissioners were in charge of the ministries of Works, Women Affairs, Information, Lands, Science and Technology, as well as Security.

Magaji explained that the commissioners were asked to step aside to create room for fresh ideas and reposition the government for better service delivery during the remaining months of the administration.

He, however, clarified that the decision was not an indication that the affected officials had performed poorly.

According to him, the government recognised their dedication, efficiency and contributions to the administration.

Magaji said, “The reshuffle is intended to rejig the system, inject fresh energy into governance and ensure that the administration delivers fully on its mandate before the end of its tenure.”

The SSG added that the former commissioners would remain part of the government and could be assigned other responsibilities in the future.

He said the names of their replacements would be announced through the appropriate channels.

Magaji also disclosed that the State Executive Council discussed measures to increase Nasarawa’s internally generated revenue by taking advantage of investments in the lithium sector.

The discussion followed the recent inauguration of one of Africa’s largest lithium processing plants in the state.

President Bola Tinubu was represented at the inauguration by Vice President Kashim Shettima.