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Teenager Hit By Bullet As Gunmen Attack Nasarawa Farmers

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Map of Nasarawa State, Nigeria
Map of Nasarawa State, Nigeria

Key Takeaways

  • A 14-year-old girl, Amina Ya’u, suffered gunshot injuries when suspected armed herders attacked farmers in Majelisa, on the Nasarawa-Plateau border, according to Zagazola Makama.
  • Zagazola Makama reported that preliminary investigations indicated the November 5 attack followed a grazing disagreement, and the suspects fled before troops arrived.
  • Troops took Amina to General Hospital, Lafia, for treatment, while security agencies engaged Fulani leaders to help identify and trace the suspects, the publication reported.

Suspected armed herders, at about 6.30 am on November 5, opened fire on farmers in Majelisa village, a community on the border between Nasarawa and Plateau states.

Naija News reports that a 14-year-old girl, Amina Ya’u, sustained gunshot injuries after the attack.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, that the attack happened Thursday.

According to the report, troops of Sector 9, Operation Enduring Peace, stationed in Jenta, moved to the community after receiving reports of sporadic gunshots.

“On arrival, the troops discovered the teenage victim with gunshot wounds, while the suspected attackers had fled before their arrival,” the report said.

Preliminary investigations reportedly showed that the armed herders opened fire on farmers after a disagreement over grazing.

The troops evacuated the injured girl to the General Hospital, Lafia, Nasarawa State, for treatment. The publication said security agencies were engaging Fulani leaders to help identify and trace the fleeing suspects.

It added that troops had stepped up patrols in the area to prevent further violence.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks in the North-Central, where clashes involving herders and local militias have for decades led to deaths, destruction of farmlands and loss of livestock.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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