BBNaija Season 11 Returns With Bigger Prize, Twists [All You Need To Know]

The wait is almost over for fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) as the popular Nigerian reality television show prepares to return for its 11th season on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

The new edition is expected to bring together a fresh group of young Nigerians who will spend several weeks under the watch of Big Brother, competing for a record-breaking prize while entertaining millions of viewers across Nigeria and beyond.

From friendships and romance to heated arguments, strategic alliances and surprise evictions, Season 11 is set to provide fans with another round of the drama that has made the show one of Africa’s most watched reality programmes.

With the premiere just days away, here are some things to know about the new season.

1. Show Premieres Sunday

BBNaija Season 11 will officially begin on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 7 pm West Africa Time, when viewers will finally meet the housemates selected to compete for the grand prize.

The launch is expected to set the tone for the season, with the contestants entering Biggie’s house and beginning their journey towards the final.

2. Winner Gets Record ₦160 Million Prize

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the new season is the grand prize.

The eventual winner of Season 11 is expected to receive a total prize package worth ₦160m, making it the biggest prize in the history of the reality show.

The huge reward is likely to increase the competition among the housemates, with each contestant expected to use different strategies to remain in the house and win the support of viewers.

3. Ebuka Returns As Host

Popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, will once again take charge of the show as host.

Ebuka has become one of the most recognisable faces associated with BBNaija since his days as a contestant in the first edition.

His return means viewers can expect his usual stylish appearances, sharp questions and lively interaction with the housemates during the live shows.

4. New Housemates Enter Biggie’s House

A new group of contestants will take over Biggie’s house for the new season.

The housemates, selected through the audition process, are expected to come from different backgrounds, professions and parts of the country.

Their different personalities are likely to produce a mix of friendships, disagreements, romantic relationships, alliances and rivalries as the competition progresses.

For many of them, the show could also become a major turning point in their personal and professional lives.

5. Ten Weeks of Entertainment

Season 11 is expected to run for about 10 weeks.

During that period, viewers will follow the housemates as they take part in daily activities and compete in tasks designed to test their physical and mental abilities.

The season will feature Head of House contests, nominations, evictions and other activities leading up to the grand finale expected in October.

6. Expect Tasks, Parties And Evictions

The new season will feature many of the activities that have become part of BBNaija’s identity.

Viewers can expect daily diary sessions with Biggie, Head of House challenges, Arena Games and brand-sponsored tasks.

The popular Saturday night parties will also return, alongside weekly nominations and live eviction shows.

However, the organisers are expected to introduce twists and surprises that could change the direction of the game at any time.

7. Social Media Buzz

Beyond television screens, BBNaija has become a major part of Nigeria’s social media culture.

Every season, fans take to social media platforms to support their favourite housemates, analyse strategies, debate relationships and react to controversial moments.

Memes, hashtags and heated arguments between fan groups have become almost as much a part of the show as the activities inside Biggie’s house.

Season 11 is expected to generate another wave of online conversations in Nigeria and among viewers across Africa.

8. BBNaija Season 11 Expectations

Naija News understands that the new season comes with high expectations, particularly because of the record ₦160m prize.

The combination of a huge reward, a new set of housemates and promises of unexpected twists is likely to make the competition intense from the beginning.

For the contestants, however, the challenge will go beyond winning the prize money.

They will have to navigate friendships, rivalries, nominations and public opinion while trying to remain relevant enough to earn the votes of millions of viewers.

Since its return in 2017, BBNaija has ‘helped launch the careers of several former housemates.

Winners and popular contestants from previous seasons, including Efe, Miracle, Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, Phyna, Ilebaye, KellyRae and Season 10 winner Imisi, have remained in the public spotlight in different ways.

Some former housemates have gone on to establish careers in music, acting, entertainment, business, fashion and social media influencing.

This has made the show attractive to young Nigerians who see it as more than just a television competition.

As BBNaija Season 11 prepares to open its doors, attention is already turning to the personalities who will become the talking points of the next 10 weeks.

Some housemates may find love, others may build lifelong friendships, while a few could emerge as major entertainment stars.

With a record prize at stake and millions of viewers expected to follow the action, the big question is now simple: Who will win the hearts of Nigerians, survive Biggie’s house and ultimately walk away with the ₦160 million prize?

The answer will begin to unfold when the cameras go live on Sunday, July 26.