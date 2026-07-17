Why I’m Not Married – BBNaija’s Whitemoney

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has attributed his single status to the nature of Nigeria’s dating culture.

Naija News reports that Whitemoney, in a recent video shared on his social media page, expressed concern about being single at 35.

According to the reality TV star, the financial demands Nigerian ladies make in relationships are scary.

Whitemoney added that he is ready to settle down, but is waiting for the right woman.

He said, “I can’t even lie, I’m getting old. But the dating culture in Nigeria is something else. I need a wife. Where do they find good women?

“A lot of Nigerian girls now, any small thing, billing, especially in Lagos. They don’t care to ask what ‘can we build’? It’s difficult to find the right woman nowadays.”

Meanwhile, Whitemoney recently reacted with surprise online after a clip of his fiancée, Emmanuella Iloba, kissing actor Chike Daniels surfaced.

The video sparked buzz among fans and followers.

Shortly after the post, Whitemoney commented under the video: “This my wife self ”, showing a mix of amusement and disbelief.

Emmanuella quickly replied to Whitemoney’s comment on social media, reassuring him and fans that the clip wasn’t real, adding: “@whitemoney___ It’s not real, my love. You’re the only one who matters to me!