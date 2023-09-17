BBNaija ‘All-Stars’: How Nigerians Voted For Whitemoney, Alex Unusual, Neoenergy

Following the eviction of three Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemates during the Sunday live show, organisers have shown the voting chart of how viewers voted for their favourite housemates.

Naija News reports that the housemates up for possible eviction were Alex, Ceec, Whitemoney, Adekunle, Neo, Mercy and Ilebaye.

However, Whitemoney, Alex Unusual and Neoenergy were evicted by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchedu, while, Mercy, Adekunle, Cee-C and Ilebaye were safe.

Alex secured the highest votes in the voting chart, followed by Whitemoney and Neo.

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate, Doyinsola David, also known as Doyin, has expressed disappointment towards Nigerians over her eviction from the show.

Naija News reports that the reality star, during an interview with Ebuka on Monday, said that she should still be in the game, but Nigerians disappointed her.

Recall that Doyin was evicted on Sunday, September 10, for having the least votes among the housemates nominated for eviction.

She complained to Whitemoney about how she felt betrayed by Angel, who nominated her for eviction after saying she would not.