BBNaija All Stars: Nigerians Are Disappointing – Doyin Speaks On Eviction

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Doyinsola David also known as Doyin has expressed disappointment towards Nigerians over her eviction from the show.

Naija News reports that the reality star during an interview with Ebuka on Monday, said that she should still be in the game but Nigerians disappointed her.

She said: “I was just hoping that Nigerians would be smarter this time around. But yet again they disappointed me……If anybody should still be in that game I should be there.

“…..Nobody really has balls. I have a lot of balls so I should be there but Nigerians, disappointing.”

Recall, Doyin was evicted on Sunday, September 10 for having the least votes among the housemates nominated for eviction.

She complained to Whitemoney about how she felt betrayed by Angel who nominated her for eviction after saying she would not.

If A Man Cheats On Me, I Will Cheat Back – Dorathy

Meanwhile, the first runner-up in Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition), Dorathy Bachor, has said she will retaliate when a man cheats on her while in a romantic relationship.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during an interview on ‘Toke Moments’, a podcast hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Sharing how she acts when in a romantic relationship, Bachor said she is more of a loyalist in a romantic relationship.

Speaking on her approach to communication in relationships, Dorathy admitted she has so much insecurity and would reciprocate the energy she gets from the man.