BBNaija ‘All-Stars’: How Viewers Voted Whitemoney, Doyin, Venita

Winner of the Big Brother Naija’ Shine Ya Eye’ Edition, Whitemoney, narrowly escaped eviction on Sunday, considering the gap between him and his colleague, Doyin David.

Naija News reports that Doyin was evicted alongside one of the fake housemates, Kim Oprah, by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The show’s organisers have released the chart for last week, showing how viewers of the show voted for their favourite housemates.

Venita, who is in a relationship with her colleague, Adekunle, topped the chart, while Whitemoney and Doyin were the least-voted housemates.

See the percentage below:

If A Man Cheats On Me, I Will Cheat Back – Dorathy

Meanwhile, the first runner-up in Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition), Dorathy Bachor, has said she will retaliate when a man cheats on her while in a romantic relationship.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during an interview on ‘Toke Moments’, a podcast hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Sharing how she acts when in a romantic relationship, Bachor said she is more of a loyalist in a romantic relationship.

Speaking on her approach to communication in relationships, Dorathy admitted she has so much insecurity and would reciprocate the energy she gets from the man.