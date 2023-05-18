BBNaija’s Whitemoney Exposes His Colleagues, Reveals Why He Doesn’t Own A Restaurant

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, popularly known as Whitemoney, has claimed that not all whopping cash and gifts his colleagues say are from friends are real.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, made this known during an interview with media personality, Nedu on the ‘Honest Bunch Podcast’.

Whitemoney who displayed his cooking skills during the reality TV show was asked why he has failed to open a restaurant since the BBNaija show ended

Responding, Whitemoney said he needs a whopping N650 million to start a working restaurant and it is not something he can handle alone.

When questioned on why he can’t solicit help from his fans, the BBNaija star said fans cannot raise such an amount of money

Nedu interfered asking him about his colleague who claims to receive gifts worth millions from their fans.

Whitemoney added that people should not believe everything they see on social media as it is different in reality.

See the video below;

BBNaija Ladies Have Been Begging Me To Hook Them Up

Meanwhile, Whitemoney has disclosed what some of his female colleagues have been demanding from him.

According to him, some of them have pleaded with him to introduce them to his billionaire friends like Obi Cubana.

According to Whitemoney, most BBNaija female housemates go on the show to seek male customers instead of using the platform to pursue a career.

He also recounted how he questioned some female Ex-housemates from season 7, who approached him to hook them up with his Billionaire friends like Obi Cubana.