World Cup final: Scaloni Hails Messi, Embraces Former Mentor Before Spain Clash [Photo]

Argentina head coach, Lionel Scaloni, has paid an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi, describing the captain as “pure history” and “a legend” as the Albiceleste prepare to face Spain in Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Speaking at the FIFA Fanatics event in New York City on Friday, Scaloni urged football supporters to savour every moment of watching the 39-year-old, who is widely expected to be making his final World Cup appearance. Messi and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez also attended the fan event.

“He is pure history. A legend. Reaching a final at 39 years of age is unbelievable. We must enjoy him as it happens,” Scaloni said.

“With Diego Maradona, we miss him. But Messi is still with us. He is the history, he is the legend, and together with this group of people who have brought us these wonderful years, we’ll always remember him.”

Naija News reports that Argentina head into the final aiming to retain the trophy they won in Qatar four years ago after overcoming England in a dramatic semi-final.

Scaloni, however, believes European champions Spain present the toughest challenge his side have faced in the tournament.

“If Spain leaves the hotel, I am already concerned. Once they are on the bus and they leave the hotel, I am concerned. They are a great team. Everything concerns me about Spain,” he said.

The Argentine coach also dismissed suggestions that his players would benefit from having featured in the 2022 World Cup final.

“They also have players who have played on globally big stages,” he said. “They played a Euro final and a Nations League final. They also have a great deal of experience. I don’t think being in a final again plays in our favour.”

Scaloni insisted his squad’s mentality had been shaped by their upbringing.

“The best thing we have is that we’ve grown up in rough places playing ball,” he said. “Playing soccer and not thinking about what other people say.

“The pressure stays to the side; it’s not worth worrying about. On Sunday, we need to do what we’ve done since the beginning, just play ball and don’t even think about what could happen.”

Messi echoed those sentiments, saying his love for football was forged long before the spotlight arrived.

“We grew up playing football with a lot of passion and with a lot of desire, all the time, wherever, in school, in the street, with little teams in our neighbourhoods,” Messi said.

“We never thought of pressure. It always felt natural, the act of playing, of competing. This is a team sport; the rival always plays as well, and you can’t always win. But since we were little, I learned that you lose more than you win. That made me grow a lot as a person and player.”

Away from the microphones, one of the most touching moments before the final came when Scaloni embraced Spain coach Luis de la Fuente during the FIFA Fanatics event.

Their bond stretches back to 2017 when Scaloni, fresh from retirement, studied for his UEFA Pro coaching licence at the Spanish Football Federation’s academy in Las Rozas, where De la Fuente was one of his instructors.

Despite their friendship, both coaches made it clear there would be no favours when they meet on football’s biggest stage.

“He knows me personally, but he doesn’t know what I’m thinking about football,” Scaloni said with a smile.

“Both of us know how the other plays. Each team tries to attack, enjoy possession and become stronger with the ball. I hope Sunday’s game will be a good show and people will be entertained.”

De la Fuente returned the compliment, saying: “We are great competitors, and we are happy to face each other.

“We have huge admiration for each other. Lionel Scaloni and I share many concepts, values and principles that drive our teams.”