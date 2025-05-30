‘Filming In Japan Was The Best Experience Of My Life’ – Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has described the decision to pitch his tent with a new frontier in Japan as the best experience of his life.

Naija News reports that Deyemi, in March 2025, made his debut in the Asian country’s entertainment world.

After visiting Tokyo with his family, the movie star embarked on a production partnership with one of Japan’s biggest networks, NHK Japan.

While sharing his experience during an appearance in a Japanese feature, Okanlawon said the experience remains one of the best of his life.

In his words, “I just got back from filming a sci-fi television series in Japan. They needed an African character, did their research, and called me on board. I was there for three months filming. It was the best experience of my life. If there is anything you know about the Japanese, it is that they have the spirit of excellence.”

Meanwhile, Deyemi Okanlawon recently berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the clampdown on Nigerian celebrities abusing the Naira.

Naija News recalls that on April 29, Nigerian businessman, E-Money, was arrested for abusing the dollar.

Similarly, singer Terry Apala was remanded at the Ikoyi correctional centre over an alleged abuse of Naira notes.

Also, Nollywood stars, Iyabo Ojo and AY Makun, recently revealed that the anti-graft agency separately invited them for questioning after spraying money at a public event.

However, Deyemi, in an interview on the ‘Nollywood On Radio’ show, criticised the EFCC for focusing on entertainers while larger issues of corruption and crime persist.

The actor stated that if the EFCC operatives are clamping down on corrupt officials, politicians, or organisations, Nigerians will believe they are working in their best interest.