Naira Abuse: ‘There Are Many Issues With Corruption’ – Deyemi Okanlawon Tackles EFCC Over Clampdown On Celebrities

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the clampdown on Nigerian celebrities abusing the Naira.

Naija News recalls that on April 29, Nigerian businessman, E-Money, was arrested for abusing the dollar.

Similarly, singer Terry Apala was remanded at the Ikoyi correctional centre over an alleged abuse of Naira notes.

Also, Nollywood stars, Iyabo Ojo and AY Makun, recently revealed that the anti-graft agency separately invited them for questioning after spraying money at a public event.

However, Deyemi, in an interview on the ‘Nollywood On Radio’ show, criticised the EFCC for focusing on entertainers while larger issues of corruption and crime persist.

The actor stated that if the EFCC operatives are clamping down on corrupt officials, politicians, or organisations, Nigerians will believe they are working in their best interest.

He said, “Two things, I think that because something is cultural does not make it right. We have a culture that does not really emphasise on maintenance of things.

“We have seen how things are built and we do not maintain it so we continue in that light.

“They are saying have respect for the Naira, have respect for your country, maybe that is the way to do it. But the second thing is that I also think there are so many issues with corruption and crime going on in the country across different segments of people.

“So this move by the agency to come against entertainers is a bit too much in the light of everything else that we are trying to deal with.

“If every day we hear about corrupt officials, politicians, or organisations being brought down by the agency, we’d be more likely to trust that they’re acting in our best interest. Then, if they ask us to stop something like spraying money, we’d likely obey without question because we’d trust that the agency has the moral right to make such requests.”