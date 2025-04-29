Breaking: Lagos Socialite E-Money Arrested For Alleged Naira Abuse

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Lagos socialite, Emeka Okonkwo Daniel, also known as E-Money, over allegations of abusing the Naira note and defacing foreign currencies.

According to sources within the commission, E-Money was taken into custody on Monday night at his residence in the Omole area of Lagos.

The arrest follows allegations that the socialite was involved in the illegal act of spraying United States dollars, an activity that allegedly violates the Foreign Exchange Act.

An EFCC source disclosed to Punch, “On Monday night, we arrested E-Money for Naira abuse and defacing foreign currencies. Specifically, he was alleged to have sprayed U.S. dollars, which is against the Foreign Exchange Act.”

The source further revealed that E-Money is currently undergoing preliminary investigations and will be charged in court once the investigation is concluded.

“He was arrested at his Omole, Lagos residence. Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and he will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the source confirmed.

Another source, who requested anonymity, confirmed to Punch that E-Money is being flown to Abuja for further questioning regarding the matter. The source added, “Yes, he has been arrested and is being flown to Abuja as I speak, to face investigators on the issue.”