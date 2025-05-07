Davido Sent ₦10 Million To My Girlfriend – Odumodublvck

Rapper Odumodublvck has disclosed that Afrobeats superstar, Davido gifted his girlfriend ₦10 million recently.

Speaking in a recent interview with Beat 99.9 FM, Odumodublvck expressed gratitude towards Davido.

He said, “Shoutout to Davido, that’s my brother. Two days ago, he sent N10M to my girlfriend, he sent the money for being a real gee”.

He attributed his girlfriend’s support as a key factor in his success, saying, “I think she’s a key part of my success, and I have to give her credit”.

This gesture comes after Odumodublvck’s win at the 17th Headies Awards, where he took home the Next Rated and Best Rap Single awards.

The rapper and Davido have a professional relationship, having collaborated on the 2024 song “Funds” featuring Chike.

Davido reportedly expressed confidence in Odumodublvck’s potential win at the Headies Awards.

Meanwhile, Odumodublvck has claimed that his acceptance speech at the 17th Headies was abruptly interrupted because he was taking about Jesus Christ.

Speaking via his X account, he attributed the cut-off to his mention of Jesus Christ, suggesting that if he had referenced Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu instead, the interruption might not have occurred.

Despite the incident, Odumodublvck said he bears no ill feelings towards the organisers of the Headies Awards.

He expressed gratitude that his microphone was eventually turned back on, allowing him to continue and share his message.

He reiterated his advocacy for Jesus Christ, declaring “Jesus is king. He is before now and forever.”

Odumodublvck said: “I was talking about Jesus and they tried to shut me down. I am hundred percent sure that if I was talking about His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu I would not have been cut off. I genuinely have no bad blood towards the Headies, rather, I am grateful they put my mic back on to spread the gospel.”