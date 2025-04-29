I Was Talking About Jesus – Odumodublvck Speaks On Reason His Mic Was Cutoff During Headies

Popular Nigerian Rapper, Odumodublvck has claimed that his acceptance speech at the 17th Headies was abruptly interrupted because he was taking about Jesus Christ.

Speaking via his X account, he attributed the cut-off to his mention of Jesus Christ, suggesting that if he had referenced Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu instead, the interruption might not have occurred.

Despite the incident, Odumodublvck said he bears no ill feelings towards the organisers of the Headies Awards.

He expressed gratitude that his microphone was eventually turned back on, allowing him to continue and share his message.

He reiterated his advocacy for Jesus Christ, declaring “Jesus is king. He is before now and forever.”

Odumodublvck said: “I was talking about Jesus and they tried to shut me down. I am hundred percent sure that if I was talking about His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu I would not have been cut off. I genuinely have no bad blood towards the Headies, rather, I am grateful they put my mic back on to spread the gospel.”

Meanwhile, skit maker and musician, Carter Efe has berated Headies Awards organizers for nominating late singer, Mohbad.

Efe claimed that the late musician was nominated by the organisers because they wanted to chase clout.

Naija News reports that Mohbad was nominated for the 17th edition of the Headies in two categories – the Best Street-Hop Artiste of the year and the Viewers’ Choice Award for his collaboration with Chike.

The singer’s widow, Omowunmi and their son received the posthumous honour in Lagos on Sunday.

However, reacting to the development in a video on social media, Carter Efe accused the awards organisers of having ulterior motives.

He stated that Headies has never given an award to Mohbad when he was alive, but are doing so now after his death.

He said in pidgin: “Why Headies dey misbehave now, them go dey nominate Mohbad? Wetin make them nominate Mohbad? But when the boy was alive them no go give am o. Anything for the clout na him Headies go dey do.”

Mohbad, who is yet to be buried, died in September 2023 under controversial circumstances.