Just In: EFCC Grills VeryDarkMan For Hours

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest and interrogation of social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), over a series of petitions lodged against him.

Naija News reports that the activist was arrested on Thursday, May 2, after visiting a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) branch in Area 3, Garki, Abuja, alongside his mother and an associate. CCTV footage of the arrest has since gone viral online, sparking public reactions and calls for his release.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed to BBC News Pidgin on Monday that Otse was arrested in response to multiple complaints.

“We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners,” Oyewale stated, adding that the petitions were from several individuals and not solely from GTBank.

Oyewale also confirmed that the commission intends to arraign the activist in court and would release him upon meeting bail conditions.

Sources at the EFCC headquarters disclosed to SaharaReporters that the questioning began around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the presence of Otse’s legal representatives, Deji Adeyanju and Marvin Omorogbe. As of the time of filing this report, the activist and his lawyers were still at the agency.

In a statement posted online, Adeyanju accused GTBank of cooperating with the EFCC to detain his client.

“VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over five minutes to enable EFCC arrest him and his friend,” Adeyanju claimed. He further revealed plans to take legal action against the bank for what he described as “inhumane treatment.”

The Take It Back (TIB) Movement condemned the arrest and called for Otse’s immediate and unconditional release. The group alleged that the arrest was politically motivated and aimed at silencing a vocal critic of injustice and corruption.

TIB also raised concern about the whereabouts of Otse’s mother, who was reportedly with him during the incident but has not been seen since.

In response to the arrest, youths staged a protest at the GTBank branch in Abuja on Monday, carrying placards and the Nigerian flag, demanding Otse’s release and decrying the perceived abuse of power.