EFCC Detains Social Media Influencer, VeryDarkMan Over Alleged Criticism Of GTBank

Popular Nigerian social media personality and influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed on Friday evening.

Adeyanju, in a Facebook post, revealed that VDM’s arrest followed his public criticism of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) regarding alleged unauthorised transactions from his mother’s account.

In a subsequent update, Adeyanju provided more details about the arrest. He disclosed that a team of lawyers from his firm, led by Marvin Omorogbe, met with one of VDM’s friends, who was also detained during the incident.

“VDM refused to come out of the cell; that he won’t see anyone. VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over 5 minutes to enable EFCC to arrest him and his friend,” Adeyanju stated.

The lawyer further expressed his intention to take legal action against GTBank, claiming that their treatment of VDM was “inhumane.”

Adeyanju vowed to pursue legal recourse for what he termed as unjust treatment towards his client, stating, “We will be taking legal actions against GTB for the inhumane treatment meted out to our client.”

Naija News reports that this comes hours after reports claimed that VeryDarkMan had been arrested by the Nigerian police in Abuja.