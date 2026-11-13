Court Upholds 72-Year Jail Term For Ex Accountant- General Over ₦868m Money Laundering

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the 72-year prison sentence handed to a former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, over the laundering of ₦868.4 million.

Naija News reports that the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by Nwabuoku, who sought to overturn his conviction on nine counts of money laundering brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Ele-Ojo Enenche delivered the lead judgment on Friday, November 13, 2026, on behalf of a three-member panel, ruling that the appeal had no merit.

The court rejected all four grounds raised by Nwabuoku in his appeal and affirmed the earlier decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which found him guilty of all nine charges.

In its judgment, the appellate court examined the arguments surrounding the statements Nwabuoku made to investigators outside the courtroom.

It ruled that the evidence before it showed that the statements were voluntarily made and could therefore be relied upon.

The court also dismissed his argument that the trial judge failed to properly examine the evidence presented during the proceedings.

According to the appellate court, the lower court carefully assessed the evidence before reaching its decision.

On whether the EFCC proved the allegations beyond reasonable doubt, the judges agreed with the trial court that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to establish Nwabuoku’s guilt on all nine counts.

The appellate court equally rejected his challenge to the EFCC’s authority to investigate and prosecute the case, maintaining that the anti-graft agency had the legal powers to handle the offences.

Following the decision, the court dismissed the appeal and upheld both the conviction and the 72-year prison sentence imposed on the former government official.

Nwabuoku was initially convicted and sentenced to 72 years in prison on Monday, March 23, 2026, by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja.