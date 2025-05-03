El-Rufai, Atiku, Sowore, Others Sponsoring Isah Against Tinubu – Ex NANS President

The Special Assistant to the President on Student Affairs and a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Sunday Asefon, has alleged that Atiku Isah, a factional President of the NANS, was being sponsored by political actors, including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who he claimed was working to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration ahead of 2027.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s son, Seyi has come under fire over allegations of assault and abduction, allegations his camp has firmly denied and described as politically motivated.

Isah alleged during a press conference in Abuja that he was brutalised and abducted on April 15 after rejecting a 100 million naira bribe allegedly offered by Seyi and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, to support the Tinubu’s administration.

Isah alleged that after turning down the offer, he was stripped, attacked, and held against his will by unidentified thugs.

The NANS leader said the incident occurred shortly after a meeting in Lagos, where he claimed the bribe attempt was made.

But in a response via his Instagram stories, Seyi denied ever meeting Isah or being involved in any such incident.

He labelled the allegations as a fabrication designed to tarnish his reputation.

Reacting, El-Rufai on his X handle on Friday, wrote, “What is going on here? Is there a denial by the named culprits or any response from law enforcement agencies or inquiries by human rights organisations? We must ask questions, demand answers and action!! #JusticeforNANSPresident – @elrufai.”

But speaking to Saturday PUNCH, Asefon claimed El-Rufai was currently accomodating Isah at his home and presented photos allegedly showing the student leader in meetings with prominent opposition figures such as Atiku Abubakar, Omoyele Sowore, and Sule Lamido.

“They have now seen that Seyi is a political asset to his father, so they want to destabilise him,” Asefon said.

The presidential aide further dismissed the abduction and torture allegations as a smear campaign orchestrated to discredit the first family.

Asefon insisted that Isah was not the legitimate NANS president, adding that the recognised leader was one Olusola Oladoja.

Reacting to the claims, the factional NANS President denied ever staying in former governor, El-Rufai’s house.

He stated that the accusations were part of desperate attempts to silence him and brand him anti-government.

He told The PUNCH, “I have not seen El-Rufai in over nine years.

“I visited Atiku after several attempts to reach him, and I met Sowore for the first time at a public birthday event. Does that mean I am working for them?”