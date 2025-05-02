BREAKING: Call Your Family To Order – Atiku Warns Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently rein in his family members, particularly his son, Seyi Tinubu, who “appears determined to purchase political loyalty for his father by any means necessary, including coercion, violence, and intimidation.”

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known through his media aide, Paul Ibe, in a statement on Friday.

Atiku said the serious allegations made by the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Isah — alleging physical assault, abduction, and inducement at the hands of Seyi Tinubu — are deeply alarming and strike at the core of democratic norms and civil liberty.

According to him, such grave accusations are being levelled against a member of the first family is both disturbing and dangerous.

He said had this incident ended fatally, it would have been recorded among the growing list of atrocities committed by criminal elements in the country.

The statement said: “That it is allegedly tied to the President’s own son makes it even more horrifying. What’s worse is the emerging suggestion that even top security officials are not beyond Seyi Tinubu’s overreaching influence — an unacceptable compromise of state institutions.

“It is intolerable that the first family would seek to subjugate the NANS — or any civil society group — through threats, bribes, or brute force. Nigeria is a democratic republic, not a monarchy handed down to one family.

“Well-meaning Nigerians must rise to speak out. The actions of the President’s family — specifically their rabid drive to consolidate political power through manipulation and fear — must be condemned unequivocally. We must remind them that the presidency is a public trust, not a private inheritance.

“Attempts to drag former Vice President Atiku Abubakar into this scandal by alleging a political alliance with Comrade Isah are baseless, malicious, and desperate. Atiku Abubakar’s meeting with Isah was centered solely on education reform and improving student welfare, which also includes institutions he founded, like the American University of Nigeria and AUN Academy.

“Comrade Isah’s advocacy and public stance must be evaluated based on fact, not fiction. The allegations of abuse he has made demand an independent investigation, especially since the very agencies meant to protect citizens appear complicit in his ordeal.

“We issue a clear warning: nothing must happen to this young man. Any harm to him will not go unnoticed or unchallenged. Nigerians deserve truth, accountability, and a leadership that respects the rule of law — not a regime that weaponizes power to silence dissent.”

The statement stated that Atiku Abubakar remains firmly committed to the principles of democracy, rule of law, and the use of education as a cornerstone for national progress and development.

It added that the former Vice President will not be distracted by false narratives or cowardly intimidation.