Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 6th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 6th April, 2025.

President Bola Tinubu has vowed that the gunmen who killed residents in communities in Plateau State will be apprehended by security operatives and made to face severe punishment under the law.

He also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with state authorities to provide necessary support to the victims and bring immediate relief to the affected communities and those wounded during the attacks.

Naija News reports President Tinubu gave the directives in a statement on Saturday by his Information and Strategy Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, in which he reacted to the gruesome murder of some residents in Plateau State by suspected armed men.

The President extended his condolences to the families of the victims in the Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in the Bokkos Local Government and those from the Manguna and Dafo villages, where the gunmen launched brutal attacks, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties.

President Tinubu commiserated with the Government of Plateau State and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, urging the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities and security agencies by volunteering information to catch the perpetrators and secure their communities.

He assured Governor Mutfwang of his support in ending this spate of wanton bloodletting on the Plateau.

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been invited for questioning by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) over the violence that erupted during the recent Eid-el-Fitr procession in Kano, which resulted in the death of a local vigilante member.

Naija News reports that the invitation follows a tragic incident that occurred on Eid Day when the Emir’s entourage moved from the Eid prayer ground to the palace in a traditional procession.

The violence, which disrupted an otherwise peaceful celebration, led to the death of vigilante member Surajo Rabiu and left one other person injured.

An official letter, dated April 4, 2025, and signed by Commissioner of Police CP Olajide Rufus Ibitoye, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Department (FID), was sent to the Emir.

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, announced on Saturday that a significant wave of defections is expected to impact opposition political parties in the South-South region as the 2027 presidential election approaches.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo made this statement during a special reception held in Ewatto, located in the Esan South East local government area of Edo State, following his recent victory at the election petition tribunal.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Edo for their unwavering support and prayers, acknowledging their trust in his leadership.

The Governor assured the citizens that Edo State would experience progress and development under his administration.

“The people of Edo State will not regret voting me as their Governor. I am happy today that l am in a winning party. A party that was rejected by all and now has become the party that everybody wants to join. APC has come to stay as the government at the center is APC.

“Very soon, there will be a lot of defections into the APC. People will move and cross carpet from PDP, LP and other opposition parties into the APC, and that will be the beginning of South South keying into the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Today, I am happy and proud to say that I am a son to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am also proud to say I carry uncommon grace and uncommon transformation, which I am already using to transform and develop Edo State.

“Words that come out of my mouth are prophetic, and i am using these words to develop Edo State. My administration is working to ensure motorable roads and reducing traveling time for our people.

“Our development is also covering other neighboring States because South South must speak with one voice as we approach 2027,” Okpebholo was quoted saying in a statement made available to Naija News on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its Anambra governorship primary from April 5 to April 8.

Naija News reports that the PDP Anambra chairman, Chidi Chidebe, confirmed the development in Awka during an interview with journalists on Saturday.

Chidebe said the National Secretariat approved the shift to complete necessary administrative processes and ensure a smooth exercise.

He described PDP as the most peaceful party in Anambra, ready to contest united and prepared, adding that party members should prioritise public and party interests over personal ambitions.

He said, “Our primary election will now hold on Tuesday, April 8.

“With the confusion in other parties, it’s clear that PDP is not the problem.”

The primary will produce the party’s candidate for the November 8 governorship election.

The Lagos State Police Command has issued a directive to all commanders and officers within its jurisdiction to prepare for a planned nationwide protest, set to take place on April 7, 2025.

Naija News reports that the protest is being organized by the Take-It-Back (TIB) movement and several Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), who have voiced concerns about the misuse of the Cybercrime Act and the ongoing state of emergency in Rivers State.

The National Coordinator of TIB, Juwon Sanyaolu, explained that the protest’s core demands include the repeal of the Cybercrime Act and the cessation of the emergency rule in Rivers State, which they argue is a form of military dictatorship under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The protesters also called for the reinstatement of suspended government institutions in Rivers State, such as the State House of Assembly and the Executive.

In response to the planned demonstration, the Lagos State Police Command issued a statement on Saturday, citing intelligence reports that some groups, operating under the guise of civil society organizations, are preparing to mobilize nationwide protests.

The police warned that the protest will highlight issues surrounding the high cost of living and what the organizers describe as the government’s suppression of free speech.

In a circular signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tijani O. Fatai, the Lagos Police Command stated they were closely monitoring the situation to ensure order and security during the protest.

The authorities have called for caution, urging the public to remain peaceful during the demonstration.

Oba Abimbola Owoade has ascended the throne as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

Naija News reports that the coronation event was held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo, where the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, led a host of dignitaries, including notable Nigerians.

Dignitaries present at the coronation included the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and Aare Oona Kankanfo of Yoruba, Iba Gani Adams, among others.

Owoade succeeded Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, who died on April 22, 2022, at the age of 83.

Recall that Oba Owoade was presented with the staff of office and instrument of office on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, the state capital.

The new monarch completed the compulsory 21-day traditional rites known as Oro Ipebi last Saturday, March 29.

The former President of Ijaw Youth Council, Elvis Donkemezuo, has urged the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to apologize to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for peace to reign in the state.

Naija News reports that Donkemezuo stated this while reacting to the political crisis between Wike and Fubara, which led to a state of emergency in the state.

Speaking with Arise News on Friday, the former IYC President faulted Fubara’s approach to the political crisis in the state.

“It is the approach of the Governor. Look, some of those persons, the speaker, Martins Amaewhule, the assembly members, we all went to primary school together. Some of them were my friends. I was born in Port Harcourt.

“Look, these are people we interact every day. If the Governor on his own has come down from his high horses and go to see those boys in the night, there is no prize that they will want that the Governor cannot give to them to make them, invite them to his side.

“You know, and this way, they were all in the same political family when they were in the last election. So why can’t they resolve again? Did anybody die? This is an issue where they can all come back for the benefit of the state,” he said.

The late elder statesman and former federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Clark, will be laid to rest on May 13, 2025, in his hometown of Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The prominent South-South region leader and the Second Republic’s Senator passed away on February 17, 2025, in Abuja.

Naija News reports that his eldest son, Penaowei Clark, announced his burial arrangements during a brief ceremony held at the late PANDEF leader’s residence in Kiagbodo.

The ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including the Pere of Mein Kingdom, Kiagbodo, HRM Samuel Fuludu, Ogiogio II, the Head of the Clark family, Prof. C. C. Clark, Delta State Commissioner for Directorate of Riverine Infrastructure Development Chief Ebikeme Clark, and other family members.

According to a statement from Penaowei Clark, the burial program will begin on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, with a lecture in honor of Pa. Clark at the NAF Conference Centre & Suites in Abuja at 11 am.

Paris Saint-Germain clinched the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 title on Saturday after a 1-0 win at home against Angers.

Naija News reports PSG clinched the title with six games to spare in the season after opening up an unassailable lead over nearest challengers, Monaco.

The win gives PSG its 13th Ligue one title and affirms their dominance over other clubs in the French League as the club so far remains unbeaten this season.

After 28 games, PSG, with 74 points, has won twenty-three games, drew five and lost none.

After the final whistle on Saturday, which was settled by Desire Doue’s early strike in the second half, Coach Luis Enrique was raised aloft by members of his coaching staff while the PSG players undertook a lap of honour of the Parc des Princes pitch.

Speaking to beIN Sports after the game, club captain, Marquinhos said the ambition of PSG is to win every available trophy.

Nigerian comedian, Justice Nuagbe, popularly known as Ushbebe, has frowned at how legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, follows his new partner cum Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, around like a schoolboy.

Naija News reports that Ushbebe, in a video making the rounds online, alluded there is more to 2Baba’s relationship with Natasha than love, urging the music icon to free himself from the lawmaker’s grip.

The comedian also called for national prayers 2Baba, adding that keeping silent is difficult for him.

He said, “I like minding my business but on this particular issue, I have to speak up. Which one be all these rubbish na? Which one be all these see finish na? You go dey hold legends hand, dey carry am waka like person wey you wan go drop for school. Let’s just call for prayers for legend o!

“Dem go hold legends hand dey carry am waka like tata wey dem wan go drop for school. Legend supposed be legend o, 2Face free yourself. Emancipate yourself o! I like keep quiet before but [dis one] go hard me.”

Recall that 2Face’s mother, Rose Idibia, had also pleaded with Natasha Osawaru to free her son, claiming that the singer may not be acting in his right mind.

She urged the lawmaker to remove the beads she put on 2Baba’s neck and hand.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.