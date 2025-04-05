President Tinubu Issues Directive, Vows Arrest And Prosecution Of Plateau Attackers

President Bola Tinubu has vowed that the gunmen who killed residents in communities in Plateau State will be apprehended by security operatives and made to face severe punishment under the law.

He also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with state authorities to provide necessary support to the victims and bring immediate relief to the affected communities and those wounded during the attacks.

Naija News reports President Tinubu gave the directives in a statement on Saturday by his Information and Strategy Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, in which he reacted to the gruesome murder of some residents in Plateau State by suspected armed men.

The President extended his condolences to the families of the victims in Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government and those from Manguna and Dafo villages, where the gunmen launched brutal attacks, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties.

President Tinubu commiserated with the Government of Plateau State and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, urging the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities and security agencies by volunteering information to catch the perpetrators and secure their communities.

He assured Governor Mutfwang of his support in ending this spate of wanton bloodletting on the Plateau.

The President stated: “The report of another violent attack in communities in Plateau State by mindless gunmen saddens me. The latest attacks on defenceless citizens are unacceptable. I have directed security agencies to hunt down the attackers, and they will face severe punishment when apprehended. These intermittent attacks should have no place in our country at a time when we are working so hard to restore peace and order in all parts of our country. This unfortunate incident will never dampen and slow us down in our duty to protect every Nigerian citizen. Instead, we will work harder to exterminate forces of evil wherever they are lurking in our country.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and all those affected by this senseless violence. No community should have to endure such tragedy. We all must unite to foster peace and stability. I urge all citizens—regardless of ethnic, religious, or political affiliations—to uphold the shared humanity that binds us all, embrace peace and reject retaliation.”