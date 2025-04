Paris Saint-Germain clinched the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 title on Saturday after a 1-0 win at home against Angers.

Naija News reports PSG clinched the title with six games to spare in the season after opening up an unassailable lead over nearest challengers, Monaco.

The win gives PSG its 13th Ligue one title and affirms their dominance over other clubs in the French Leavgue

Details later…