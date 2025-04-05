Massive Defection About To Hit PDP, LP, Other Opposition Parties In South-South – Okpebholo

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, announced on Saturday that a significant wave of defections is expected to impact opposition political parties in the South-South region as the 2027 presidential election approaches.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo made this statement during a special reception held in Ewatto, located in the Esan South East local government area of Edo State, following his recent victory at the election petition tribunal.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Edo for their unwavering support and prayers, acknowledging their trust in his leadership.

The Governor assured the citizens that Edo State would experience progress and development under his administration.

“The people of Edo State will not regret voting me as their Governor. I am happy today that l am in a winning party. A party that was rejected by all and now has become the party that everybody wants to join. APC has come to stay as the government at the center is APC.

“Very soon, there will be a lot of defections into the APC. People will move and cross carpet from PDP, LP and other opposition parties into the APC, and that will be the beginning of South South keying into the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Today, I am happy and proud to say that I am a son to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am also proud to say I carry uncommon grace and uncommon transformation, which I am already using to transform and develop Edo State.

“Words that come out of my mouth are prophetic, and i am using these words to develop Edo State. My administration is working to ensure motorable roads and reducing traveling time for our people.

“Our development is also covering other neighboring States because South South must speak with one voice as we approach 2027,” Okpebholo was quoted saying in a statement made available to Naija News on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.