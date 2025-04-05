PDP Reschedules Anambra Governorship Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its Anambra governorship primary from April 5 to April 8.

Naija News reports that the PDP Anambra chairman, Chidi Chidebe, confirmed the development in Awka during an interview with journalists on Saturday.

Chidebe said the National Secretariat approved the shift to complete necessary administrative processes and ensure a smooth exercise.

He described PDP as the most peaceful party in Anambra, ready to contest united and prepared, adding that party members should prioritise public and party interests over personal ambitions.

He said, “Our primary election will now hold on Tuesday, April 8.

“With the confusion in other parties, it’s clear that PDP is not the problem.”

The primary will produce the party’s candidate for the November 8 governorship election.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja, under the leadership of Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo, has issued a restraining order preventing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from interfering with the leadership and activities of the Dan Orbih-led South-South Zonal Working Committee.

Naija News reports that this committee was elected on February 22, 2025, in Calabar, Cross River State.

The court’s order is to remain in effect until the final determination of the suit, numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/505/2025, which was filed by Chief Orbih and the members of his committee. The court also barred the Chief Emmanuel Ogidi-led Caretaker Committee, which was appointed by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), from presenting themselves or operating as members of the South-South Zonal Working Committee or party leaders within the zone.

Additionally, Justice Ekwo has ordered that the main suit be heard on an expedited basis.