Court Stops PDP From Sacking Dan Orbih’s South-south Leadership

A Federal High Court in Abuja, under the leadership of Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo, has issued a restraining order preventing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from interfering with the leadership and activities of the Dan Orbih-led South-South Zonal Working Committee.

Naija News reports that this committee was elected on February 22, 2025, in Calabar, Cross River State.

The court’s order is to remain in effect until the final determination of the suit, numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/505/2025, which was filed by Chief Orbih and the members of his committee. The court also barred the Chief Emmanuel Ogidi-led Caretaker Committee, which was appointed by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), from presenting themselves or operating as members of the South-South Zonal Working Committee or party leaders within the zone.

Additionally, Justice Ekwo has ordered that the main suit be heard on an expedited basis.

The plaintiffs in the case are represented by Ferdinand Orbih, while the defense is represented by various counsels, including B. F. Folorunsho for the 2nd, 11th, and 12th defendants, M. S. Atolagbe for the 3rd to 6th defendants, and Eno Idem, SAN, for the 7th to 9th defendants.

The case has been adjourned for hearing on Friday, April 11, 2025.