Police Alerted To Planned Nationwide Protest On April 7

The Lagos State Police Command has issued a directive to all commanders and officers within its jurisdiction to prepare for a planned nationwide protest, set to take place on April 7, 2025.

Naija News reports that the protest is being organized by the Take-It-Back (TIB) movement and several Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), who have voiced concerns about the misuse of the Cybercrime Act and the ongoing state of emergency in Rivers State.

The National Coordinator of TIB, Juwon Sanyaolu, explained that the protest’s core demands include the repeal of the Cybercrime Act and the cessation of the emergency rule in Rivers State, which they argue is a form of military dictatorship under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The protesters also called for the reinstatement of suspended government institutions in Rivers State, such as the State House of Assembly and the Executive.

In response to the planned demonstration, the Lagos State Police Command issued a statement on Saturday, citing intelligence reports that some groups, operating under the guise of civil society organizations, are preparing to mobilize nationwide protests.

The police warned that the protest will highlight issues surrounding the high cost of living and what the organizers describe as the government’s suppression of free speech.

In a circular signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tijani O. Fatai, the Lagos Police Command stated they were closely monitoring the situation to ensure order and security during the protest.

The authorities have called for caution, urging the public to remain peaceful during the demonstration.

The circular reads, “Intelligence report at the Command disposal reveals a plan by some subversive groups parading themselves as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and other misguided anti-government forces, to incite nationwide protest on 7th April 2025 aimed at drawing the attention of the Government to their perceived prevailing high cost of living and free speech suppression.

“Furthermore, the groups have flooded the social media platforms with narrations geared towards winning public sympathy, discrediting the government and galvanising support for the protest. Experience has shown that criminals may want to seize the opportunity of the protest to cause mayhem, particularly to launch attacks on government facilities and opposition leaders to disrupt socio-economic activities in the State, amongst others.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has ordered security measures to be beefed up around critical installations and other strategic locations across the State in order to forestall any untoward development before, during and after the proposed protest.

“2. MISSION: This operation order is aimed at achieving the following:

“To ensure that the protest is carried out without any security hitch;

“To prevent criminals/hoodlums/miscreants from hijacking the protest and/or perpetrating any evil act before, during and after protest; to ensure notable points of convergence for such protest in the State, particularly, Gani Fawehinmi Park; National Stadium; Labour House, Yaba; Ikorodu Roundabout; Ikeja Underbridge; Obalende Underbridge; Ikotun Roundabout; Allen Roundabout; Iyana-Iba; Chevron Roundabout: Ajah; Oshodi; Iyana-Ipaja; Abule Egba; Trade-Fair; Cele Express/Oke-Afa/Ejigbo; Apple Junction, Ajao Estate, I jora-Olopa Underbridge; Ojuelegba; Falomo; Marina/Broad Street; Otedola Underbridge; Iponri/Breweries; Igando; LASU/Ojo; Mushin, Idi-Oro; Ketu/Mile 12 Underbridge.

“Berger Bridge; Pen-Cinema; Lekki Toll-Gate; Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge By Admiralty Way are well dominated by Policemen to forestall breakdown of law and order; to ensure adequate security around all critical infrastructures/installations, particularly, Eqbin Terminal, Ijede; INEC Offices; Print and Electronic Media Houses; Police facilities; State House Alausa/Marina; Secretariat Alausa; Filling Stations; National Theatre, Iganmu; Rice Mill, Imota; Food Hubs/Warehouses; Major Markets/Parks/Hospitals/Malls; Train Stations; LASWA Ferry Terminal at Bariga/Langbasa/Ikorodu; Cowrie, Victoria Island; LAMATA Bus Terminals at Abule-Egba/Iyana-Oworo/Ikotun/Igando/Ojodu/Oshodi/ Berger; Sangotedo; Fela Shrine; Federal/State High Court/Court of Appeal and other government facilities across the State; etc

“To ensure all law-abiding citizens go about their normal business throughout the period unhindered; to ensure free flow of traffic in the State throughout the period of the protest; to ensure security of lives and property in the state before, during and after the protest.

“FORCES AVAILABLE: Manpower for this operation will be drawn from Department of Operations, Ikeja, State Criminal and Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Yaba; Area Command Headquarters, Rapid Response Squad, Alausa; Task Force, Oshodi; PMF 2 Keffi; 20/22 PMF Ikeja: 23 Keffi; 43 Lion Building; 49 PMF Epe: 63 PMF Ikorodu, Counter Terrorism Unit Base 2, Special Protection Unit Bases 2, 16, 17 Lagos, and Anti Bomb Disposal Base 23, Lagos.”