Oba Owoade crowned 46th Alaafin of Oyo

Oba Abimbola Owoade has ascended the throne as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

Naija News reports that the coronation event was held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo, where the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, led a host of dignitaries, including notable Nigerians.

Dignitaries present at the coronation included the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and Aare Oona Kankanfo of Yoruba, Iba Gani Adams, among others.

Owoade succeeded Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, who died on April 22, 2022, at the age of 83.

Recall that Oba Owoade was presented with the staff of office and instrument of office on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, the state capital.

The new monarch completed the compulsory 21-day traditional rites known as Oro Ipebi last Saturday, March 29.

In other news, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has addressed the concerns regarding the potential implementation of Sharia Law in certain South-West states, including Oyo.

Speaking during the 2025 Iftar Programme organized by the Oyo State Government, marking the sixth event of its kind since he took office in 2019, held at the front of the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, Makinde emphasized that his administration will not oppose any actions that conform to the Constitution.

Naija News reports that this clarification followed a media report suggesting that the Oyo State Government was planning to challenge this initiative in court.

Governor Makinde stated that citizens are welcome to approach the Sharia Panel if they choose to do so.

He mentioned that the panel could serve as a means for alternative dispute resolution, while also affirming that the Constitution grants the courts authority to resolve all disputes, and his administration will always adhere to constitutional principles.

According to the governor, his administration is dedicated to fostering religious harmony and complete unity within the state and will not tolerate any attempts to sow discord.

Makinde remarked that although some individuals might resort to any method to secure electoral victory, including instigating religious discord, his government remains committed to sustainably developing the state for the benefit of its current residents and future generations.