Come Down From Your High Horse, Beg Wike – Donkemezuo Tells Fubara

The former President of Ijaw Youth Council, Elvis Donkemezuo, has urged the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to apologize to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for peace to reign in the state.

Naija News reports that Donkemezuo stated this while reacting to the political crisis between Wike and Fubara, which led to a state of emergency in the state.

Speaking with Arise News on Friday, the former IYC President faulted Fubara’s approach to the political crisis in the state.

“It is the approach of the Governor. Look, some of those persons, the speaker, Martins Amaewhule, the assembly members, we all went to primary school together. Some of them were my friends. I was born in Port Harcourt. Look, these are people we interact every day. If the Governor on his own has come down from his high horses and go to see those boys in the night, there is no prize that they will want that the Governor cannot give to them to make them, invite them to his side. You know, and this way, they were all in the same political family when they were in the last election. So why can’t they resolve again? Did anybody die? This is an issue where they can all come back for the benefit of the state,” he said.

Fubara Should Apologize To Wike

Donkemezuo described Wike as a grown politician who is magnanimous in forgiveness, even though he sometimes speaks in a manner that offends people. Governor Fubara was misled by the people around him. He advised him to reach out to the former Rivers State Governor and apologize.

He further advised him to meet with the House of Assembly members to resolve the political issues.

“Fubara should go to his brother (Wike), like Nicodemus in the night and say my brother, I’m loyal. What is the problem? They will take their normal banters, exchange their normal banters, and resolve this thing. But you see, let me tell you, Fubara should be wary of the people around him. They are the ones advising him to ignore Wike, to forget Wike? We will remove these boys from the court.

“He should go to the assembly members, one by one. But the Governor would never do that,” he stated.

The former Ijaw Youth Council President further accused Fubara of rejecting interventions of some stakeholders in the state.

“Stakeholders have attempted to middle in this matter between the governor and some of these boys. They will go to them. They will talk to them. They will agree. They will go back to the Governor. The Governor will not respond. I’m not saying that the Governor is not willing to settle. But I’m saying the approach is wrong,” he added.