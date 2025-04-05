Just In: Burial Details For Late Edwin Clark Released

The late elder statesman and former federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Clark, will be laid to rest on May 13, 2025, in his hometown of Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The prominent leader of the South-South region and Senator of the Second Republic passed away on February 17, 2025, in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the announcement of his burial arrangements was made by his eldest son, Penaowei Clark, during a brief ceremony held at the late PANDEF leader’s residence in Kiagbodo.

The ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including the Pere of Mein Kingdom, Kiagbodo, HRM Samuel Fuludu, Ogiogio II, the Head of the Clark family, Prof. C. C. Clark, Delta State Commissioner for Directorate of Riverine Infrastructure Development Chief Ebikeme Clark, and other family members.

According to a statement from Penaowei Clark, the burial program will begin on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, with a lecture in honor of Pa. Clark at the NAF Conference Centre & Suites in Abuja at 11 am.

Other key events in the burial schedule include:

Thursday, May 8, 2025: Valedictory session in honor of Pa. Clark at the Senate Chamber, 11 am.

Friday, May 9, 2025: Day of Tribute at NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja, 3 pm.

Saturday, May 10, 2025: Wrestling contest in Yenagoa and Service of Songs at St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, 5 pm.

Sunday, May 11, 2025: Boat Regatta in Port Harcourt, Masquerade, and Candlelight Memorial in Kiagbodo, Yenagoa, and Abuja from 7 pm to 8 pm.

Monday, May 12, 2025: Commendation service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja at 8 am, followed by a Valedictory Court Session at the High Court of Justice, Warri, Delta State, 10 am. The body will then depart from Abuja to Yenagoa, with further services in Bayelsa and Delta State.

Tuesday, May 13, 2025: Lying in state at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, 10 am – 10:30 am, followed by a Commendation Service at 10:30 am. The funeral service will take place at 11 am, followed by a reception at 1 pm, and the internment at 5 pm. An all-night vigil will be held.

The funeral services will conclude with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, May 18, 2025.