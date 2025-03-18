‘How Patience Jonathan Rolled On The Floor, Begged Edwin Clark To Make Wike Rivers Governor’

The Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Godknows Igali, has revealed that former First Lady Patience Jonathan pleaded with elder statesman Edwin Clark to support Nyesom Wike’s bid to become governor of Rivers State.

Speaking during a programme on AIT, Igali disclosed that the former First Lady even rolled on the floor to persuade her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and Clark to back Wike’s candidacy.

Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was elected as Rivers State governor in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, serving until May 2023.

The revelation follows Wike’s recent media chat, where he accused PANDEF of visiting President Bola Tinubu to seek personal favors.

Responding to Wike’s comments, Igali defended the delegation, emphasizing that it included senior traditional rulers, former governors, senators, and ministers.

“We used to organize retreats for new ministers, where we taught them ethics—how to be decent and respectful. Not to dance around, shout at people, or use inappropriate words on elders. We are still Africans, for goodness’ sake,” Igali said.

He further recounted receiving calls from respected figures in the Niger Delta, including retired military officers, who felt insulted by Wike’s remarks.

The PANDEF leader said: “Some of the traditional rulers called me and said, ‘Ambassador Igali, did you take us to the villa to be insulted this way? Do you know that I retired from the army in 1975? Where was that minister?’ I had to apologize and clarify our intentions.”

Igali also reminded Wike of his past engagements with PANDEF, recalling how he sought the group’s support when he was aspiring to be governor.

“You came to PANDEF when you wanted to be governor. You knelt before Chief Edwin Clark. I was in the other room in the house. Patience Jonathan rolled on the floor to beg President Jonathan to make you governor,” he said.

He explained that some key figures, including Chief A.K. Horsfall, the late Alabo Graham-Douglas, and the traditional ruler of Etche, were initially opposed to Wike’s candidacy, arguing that it was time for a riverine candidate. However, the former First Lady insisted on Wike’s emergence, pleading with stakeholders to back him.

“She begged. And she is alive. She rolled on the ground to beg Chief Clark and others on your behalf,” Igali emphasized.